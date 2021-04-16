2 Dead At Nashville Home After Tragic Carbon Monoxide Inicident

Two people were found dead inside their Nashville home Friday morning (April 16) after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported inside the residence. Two others remain in critical condition.

Around 7:15 a.m., authorities responded to a call to a residence in the mobile home park in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike near Talbot's Corner, Fox 17 reports. When they arrived, they found multiple individuals who were unresponsive and detected high levels of carbon monoxide. Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, and two other adults were take to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to NFD Public Information Officer Kendra Loney, a generator was located in the living room area of the home, leading to Hazmat crews checking the residence for hazardous materials.

Though it appears as if carbon monoxide poisoning could be what lead to the two deaths, it is inconclusive at this time, WSMV reports.

"While carbon monoxide was found, it is not clear if that is the cause of death," said Loney.

As of 10 a.m., homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Medical Examiner are still working to determine the official cause of death.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Photo: Getty Images