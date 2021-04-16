8 Killed At FedEx Facility In Indianapolis, Including 19-Year-Old Shooter

A gunman killed at least seven people at the city’s large FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport before turning the gun on himself on Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said at least five others had “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” and transported to hospitals while two people were treated at the scene and released WISH-TV reported. The number of people injured may be higher since victims also drove themselves to nearby hospitals.

Authorities said the shooting started around 11 p.m. ET in the facility's parking lot before the shooter entered the facility and continued firing.

The shooting was over and the suspect dead before police arrived at the scene. Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said in a 10 a.m. Friday press conference that the shooting only lasted a few minutes.

“There was no confrontation with anyone that was there. There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting," McCartt said.

On Friday afternoon, authorities identified the shooter as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana. Investigators are searching an Indianapolis home associated with Hole and have seized computers and other evidence, the Indianapolis Star reported.

A motive for the shooting has not be released, but police said Hole was a former FedEx employee.

None of the victims have been publicly identified, but the Sikh Coalition said that members of the Sikh community were among the dead and injured.