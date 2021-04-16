Beat The Heat And Visit These 5 Super Shaded Arizona Places
By Ginny Reese
April 16, 2021
Last year was Phoenix's hottest summer on record since 1985. And this year is already heating up to be a scorcher.
There's nothing better than finding a nice, shaded place to spend the days exploring the state you live in.
Whether you're looking for date ideas or a place to explore with friends and family, here are five places in Arizona that are sheltered from the heat:
Coconino Lava River Cave
Coconino Lava River Cave is the perfect place for spelunking and exploring, with smooth, defined arches that were formed by molten rock that passed through millions of years ago. The caves are plenty big enough to walk in, with feet of space overhead. And the best part is it's completely hidden from the sun. Check out the caves at 171B Forest Road in Flagstaff.
Lava River Cave, near Flagstaff, AZ. (Brady Smith, August 19, 2015.U.S.F.S. Coconino National Forest) pic.twitter.com/e8Pq5gZSWQ— AZ Geological Survey (@AZGeology) October 3, 2015
Yayoi Kasama Firefly Infinity Mirror
Yayoi Kasama Firefly Infinity Mirror is a contemporary art exhibit located at the Phoenix Art Museum comprised of mirror-lined walls, a black acrylic roof, a polished black granite floor, and 250 LED lightbulbs that are programmed to alternate colors, creating a calm, beautiful experience. Walking through this exhibit creates an overwhelming sense of serenity. Check it out at 1625 North Central Avenue in Phoenix.
Caverns Grotto
Caverns Grotto is a restaurant located 21 stories below the earth's surface, about as far away from the heat as it gets. The four-table eatery is down in the 345-million-year-old cave network, and has spectacular views of it all. The very best part is that the cave stays a perfect 72 degrees year-round. Go below the surface at AZ-66 in Peach Springs.
The Shady Dell
The Shady Dell is situated a mile high and is home to nine vintage travel trailers in the Mule Mountains. Each of the unique trailers, decked out in vintage decor, can be rented for an overnight stay. There's even a vintage diner nearby to grab some yummy food! Check it all out at 1 Old Douglas Road in Bisbee.
Kartchner Caverns
Kartchner Caverns are pristine caverns that are filled with limestone. You can take cave tours, and even camp nearby. The caverns are home to one of the world's longest soda straw stalactites at 21 feet and 3 inches long. Explore the caves at 2980 S Hwy 90 in Benson.
Photo: Getty Images