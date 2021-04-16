Beat The Heat And Visit These 5 Super Shaded Arizona Places

Last year was Phoenix's hottest summer on record since 1985. And this year is already heating up to be a scorcher.

There's nothing better than finding a nice, shaded place to spend the days exploring the state you live in.

Whether you're looking for date ideas or a place to explore with friends and family, here are five places in Arizona that are sheltered from the heat:

Coconino Lava River Cave

Coconino Lava River Cave is the perfect place for spelunking and exploring, with smooth, defined arches that were formed by molten rock that passed through millions of years ago. The caves are plenty big enough to walk in, with feet of space overhead. And the best part is it's completely hidden from the sun. Check out the caves at 171B Forest Road in Flagstaff.