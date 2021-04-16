Feedback

Chris Brown Pulls Out The Stunts For 'Go Crazy' Remix Video

By Hayden Brooks

April 16, 2021

Almost a year since its original release, Chris Brown and Young Thug are still riding high off of "Go Crazy."

On Friday (April 16), Breezy dropped the music video for the star-studded remix of the track, which was produced by KanielTheOne and Murphy Kid, and features Future, Lil Durk and Mulatto. In the DAPS-directed visual, Brown kicks things off on an adventurous note by hopping out of a plane and skydiving. Meanwhile, Lil Durk sits through a therapy session, while Mulatto is seen embodying crazy in a little sense in a padded cell room. Future is also seen hanging off a snowy cliff and spitting his verse, alongside Gunna in full ski ensembles.

Brown is taking advantage of the massive success of "Go Crazy," which recently became the longest-running No. 1 song on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. He is currently prepping the release of his new album, Breezy, which will likely include his upcoming collaboration with H.E.R. "Me and @hermusicofficial have the song of the summer," the entertainer recently said of the track on Instagram Stories.

Photo: YouTube/ChrisBrownVEVO

Chris BrownYoung Thug

Chat About Chris Brown Pulls Out The Stunts For 'Go Crazy' Remix Video

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.