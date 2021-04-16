Chris Brown Pulls Out The Stunts For 'Go Crazy' Remix Video

Almost a year since its original release, Chris Brown and Young Thug are still riding high off of "Go Crazy."

On Friday (April 16), Breezy dropped the music video for the star-studded remix of the track, which was produced by KanielTheOne and Murphy Kid, and features Future, Lil Durk and Mulatto. In the DAPS-directed visual, Brown kicks things off on an adventurous note by hopping out of a plane and skydiving. Meanwhile, Lil Durk sits through a therapy session, while Mulatto is seen embodying crazy in a little sense in a padded cell room. Future is also seen hanging off a snowy cliff and spitting his verse, alongside Gunna in full ski ensembles.

Brown is taking advantage of the massive success of "Go Crazy," which recently became the longest-running No. 1 song on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. He is currently prepping the release of his new album, Breezy, which will likely include his upcoming collaboration with H.E.R. "Me and @hermusicofficial have the song of the summer," the entertainer recently said of the track on Instagram Stories.