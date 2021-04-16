Florida Is Auctioning Lots Of Unclaimed Property, See How You Can Join

Collectible coins, baseball cards and more are up for grabs as Florida prepares to auction off dozens of unclaimed items, according to Local 10. This is the first time the auction will be hosted online, and anyone in the country can participate, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

Registration for this year's auction opens Friday (April 17) and bidding starts Friday, April 23. To sign up and see what items are available, click here.

Reporters said the items being auctioned off were turned over to the state CFO’s Division of Unclaimed Property after being recovered from abandoned safe deposit boxes. If you think some of these items belong to you, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov to search for it. You can also go to the website to claim any money or items from closed accounts, insurance plans and other origins -- if you think you have any.

“Since taking office in 2017, I’m proud to have returned more than $1.2 billion in unclaimed property back to the pockets of Floridians,” Patronis said in a news release. “An estimated 1 in 5 Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed. It only takes a few minutes to search to see if you, your family, or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. I’m encouraging all citizens, in Florida and throughout our country, to search now at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

The CFO added that proceeds from the auction will help fund education in Florida.

Fisher Auction Company of Pompano Beach is running the online auction.

Photo: Getty Images