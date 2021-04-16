Gov. Edwards Declares State Of Emergency Amid Ongoing Storms

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to the threat of ongoing severe weather throughout the rest of the week. Several areas of the state are preparing for the potential for flash flooding while others are still recovering after overnight storms on Thursday (April 15) knocked out power for thousands of residents, as reported by WBRZ.

According to WDSU, the National Weather Service said flooding could affect much of south Louisiana through Friday, and storms could bring the potential of large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.

Storms have impacted much of the state throughout the week, especially along the coast. On Tuesday, a commercial ship capsized off the coast with 19 people on board. At least one body was recovered, but search and rescue crews hope to reach the crew members who may still be trapped.

As of Friday afternoon, the Coast Guard was continuing to search for the missing crew members. During his declaration, Gov. Edwards offered his condolences for the family of the crew member who perished as well as gave his support to those still waiting to hear about their own loved ones still in the capsized ship.

"Our prayers are with the missing crew members and their families," said Edwards. "We have dealt with round after round of severe weather the past several days and expect additional severe weather through the end of the week. ... We continue to urge everyone to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts."

