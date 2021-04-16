'Harry Potter', 'Peaky Blinders' Actress Helen McCrory Dead At 52

Actress Helen McCrory has passed away from cancer at 52.

McCrory is best known for her roles as Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the last three Harry Potter films.

McCrory's husband Damian Lewis took to Twitter to give fans the news on Friday (April 16) in a heartfelt and emotional statement.

“I'm heartbroken to announce that after an [stet] heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he wrote. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go no, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”