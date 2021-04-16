'Harry Potter', 'Peaky Blinders' Actress Helen McCrory Dead At 52
By Lindsey Smith
April 16, 2021
Actress Helen McCrory has passed away from cancer at 52.
McCrory is best known for her roles as Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the last three Harry Potter films.
McCrory's husband Damian Lewis took to Twitter to give fans the news on Friday (April 16) in a heartfelt and emotional statement.
“I'm heartbroken to announce that after an [stet] heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he wrote. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go no, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”
Fellow actors and fans of the English actress took to social media to tribute her with posts of their favorite movies featuring the incredibly talented actress who kept her cancer diagnosis a secret from the public.
Along with her career in TV and film, McCrory had a distinguished theater career and has awards for her roles including the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress.
McCrory was currently filming the sixth season of the hit show Peaky Blinders. No word yet on how the news will impact filming. At the end of the fifth season, McCrory's character accepted a marriage proposal.
McCrory is survived by her husband and two children, Manon McCrory-Lewis and Gulliver Lewis.
Helen McCrory's greatest feats and accomplishments will certainly not be forgotten by all. May she rest in peace.
Photo: Getty Images