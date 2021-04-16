'It's A Total Invasion': Tennessee's Cicada Season Is On The Way

As we shed the winter weather and move into the warmer months, there's one thing we know for sure that is on the way: cicadas. After 17 years, Brood X, also called Brood 10, will make their way into the world in mid-May, according to WKRN.

Billions of the little flying creatures will burrow out from their underground slumber and seemingly cover every available service outside and sound the chorus that only they can produce. Tennesseans know all too well the cacophony of sound that comes whenever cicadas finally emerge.

"It's a total invasion," said Harriet Wallace, a Nashville native and reporter for Fox 17. "If you're not from here, you won't believe it until you see it."

While it may look like a Biblical plague, cicadas are largely harmless. Agricultural experts say that people shouldn't fear the little creatures, despite their looks and bright red eyes.

According to some experts, one hotspot for the insects will be along the North-Carolina-Tennessee border, due to the abundance of trees in the Appalachian Mountains. When they emerge, cicadas make their way to various branches to lay their eggs before they die. Eventually the tips of the branches also die, sending the insect eggs into the ground and starting the buggy process all over again.

