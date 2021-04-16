Feedback

'It's A Total Invasion': Tennessee's Cicada Season Is On The Way

By Sarah Tate

April 16, 2021

As we shed the winter weather and move into the warmer months, there's one thing we know for sure that is on the way: cicadas. After 17 years, Brood X, also called Brood 10, will make their way into the world in mid-May, according to WKRN.

Billions of the little flying creatures will burrow out from their underground slumber and seemingly cover every available service outside and sound the chorus that only they can produce. Tennesseans know all too well the cacophony of sound that comes whenever cicadas finally emerge.

"It's a total invasion," said Harriet Wallace, a Nashville native and reporter for Fox 17. "If you're not from here, you won't believe it until you see it."

While it may look like a Biblical plague, cicadas are largely harmless. Agricultural experts say that people shouldn't fear the little creatures, despite their looks and bright red eyes.

According to some experts, one hotspot for the insects will be along the North-Carolina-Tennessee border, due to the abundance of trees in the Appalachian Mountains. When they emerge, cicadas make their way to various branches to lay their eggs before they die. Eventually the tips of the branches also die, sending the insect eggs into the ground and starting the buggy process all over again.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 'It's A Total Invasion': Tennessee's Cicada Season Is On The Way

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.