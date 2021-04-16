Jeffree Star Hospitalized After 'Severe Car Accident'

Jeffree Star has been hospitalized after getting into a serious car crash Friday morning (April 16). As TMZ reports, the YouTube star and his friend Daniel Lucas got into the accident at 8:30am while driving in Wyoming. Their Rolls Royce flipped three times after hitting black ice, and while we don't know the extent of his injuries, Star's team shared a photo on social media where he's laying in a hospital bed wearing a neckbrace while Lucas, also wearing a hospital gown, sits by his side, holding his hand.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," the tweet reads. "We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive."

The beauty influencer mirrored that sentiment to TMZ, saying he's lucky to be alive. Wyoming Highway Patrol told the outlet that upon initial investigation, drugs and alcohol did not seem to be a factor in the accident; however, the investigation is ongoing. Star has been showing off a new pink Rolls Royce on social media lately, but it's unclear if that's the car that crashed.

See the tweet from Star's team below.