Julia Michaels Proves 'Love Is Weird' On New Post-Breakup Ballad

Julia Michaels has returned with a new single from her upcoming album.

On Friday (April 16), Michaels released a new track titled “Love Is Weird,” a slow, bittersweet record that finds the singer-songwriter experiencing the strange side effects of love and heartbreak. The song is the latest offering to come from Michaels’ debut studio album, Not in Chronological Order, releasing April 30.

“Tattoos on my arm / Still scared of forever / Keep my ex's letters / In the third door of my dresser / First one hit me hard / Second was a feather / Playing operation / Tryna put me back together,” the 27-year-old sings over the moody pop production layered with plunking guitar chords.

Michaels' “Love Is Weird” follows the previously-released singles “All Your Exes” and the 2020 track “Lie Like This.”

She announced her new single in tandem with the announcement of her 10-track debut studio album this week.

“My first album. I can’t believe I’m even saying that. But here we are. And here it is,” Michaels captioned the album’s cover artwork on Instagram. “I made this album all throughout last year with a handful of people that understood where I was and where I was going with this album.”

The songbird concluded, “Thank you to everyone involved and thank you to everyone that hears it for taking a chance on it. I hope it resonates with some part of you and that you don’t hate it too much lol.”