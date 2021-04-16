Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Discuss Motherhood & Their 'Close' Friendship

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

Earlier this week, the “Dark Horse” singer and the Australian supermodel shared a heartwarming moment together during an Instagram Live in which they talked about the “unconditional love” they have for their children and the “close” friendship they've forged in motherhood.

As many know, Kerr was previously married to Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom the “Never Worn White” musician welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020. Bloom also shares a 10-year-old son named Flynn with the 37-year-old cover girl, who has been nothing but supportive of her ex-husband’s new life with the pop star who she considers family.

"One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack," Perry gushed during the virtual chat in promotion of a new product from Kerr's KORA Organics skincare line.

Speaking of their blended family, Kerr said, “The kids are my number one love. It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom.”

"It's the best job. It's the most fulfilling," Perry concurred. "There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like, 'Bam!’”

“The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you don't have, what career, what product, and that's definitely made me feel so full to know that there's this unwavering and unconditional love,” she continued. “I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I didn't want to miss out on that opportunity. It's been the best thing."