Kygo Slows Things Down With New Single 'Gone Are The Days'

Kygo has slowed down the tempo with his new single, "Gone Are The Days," featuring Scottish newcomer James Gillespie.

On Friday (April 16), the hitmaker switched things up by sharing his first offering of 2021 and it's a piano-driven mid-tempo. Clocking in at just over three minutes, the track sees Kygo shift away from his usually tropical dance territory. "Gone are the days of young/ Better run for cover/ There's no one here to save you from yoursеlf/ When you discover it's hard/ You don't know how to carry on," Gillespie sings on the hook. The song serves as the follow-up to his reworking of Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff," which dropped in September 2020.

"Gone Are The Days" is rumored to be the lead single from an acoustic album from Kygo. To drive home the change in styling, the super-producer also shared a piano instrumental of the song, which removes Gillespie's vocals from the track. Over on Instagram, he referred to the single as "a new chapter of music" and referenced the stripped-down piano version. "Many of you have been asking me to release more piano songs, so I really hope you'll enjoy this one!" he wrote.

To coincide with the launch of the new era, Kygo also dropped a limited merchandise capsule line, alongside his manager Myles Shear, via their lifestyle company, Palm Tree Crew. The collection, which includes its signature palm tree logo, includes two crewneck sweaters, as well as a two-pack of socks. Click here to see the line in full!