Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet Tests Positive For COVID-19

Little Big Town's Philip Sweet has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday (April 15), the country collective announced that Sweet has contracted the respiratory virus and will sit out of their scheduled 2021 ACM Awards performance on Sunday. "Well, Philly's not feeling good," Jimi Westbrook said of Sweet's absence from their interview with Audacy, before Karen Fairchild broke the news. "We might as well break the news. He's got the COVID."

Thankfully, Westbook explained that Sweet "seems to be holding off the really bad stuff" amid his diagnosis.

Fairchild went on to add that Sweet is sad that he won’t get to perform with the group at the upcoming award show, but he’s remaining hopeful amid his condition. "Over the hump today, he's hoping...He is, unfortunately, so sad and missing out on this whole ACM week. But he'll be back soon."

Little Big Town is nominated for Group of the Year during the big show and will perform their latest single, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," on Broadway for the broadcast, which airs live on CBS at 8 PM ET.