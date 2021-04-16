Memphis Rapper Reportedly Killed In Fatal Shooting At Gas Station

A fatal shooting outside a Memphis gas station Wednesday night (April 14) claimed the lives of two victims, including an aspiring rapper, WREG reports.

Memphis Police responded to the Valero gas station at Knight Arnold around 8 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds. One victim, identified as Donterrius Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene while a juvenile was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injures.

Friends of Johnson said he was an up-and-coming rapper who went by the stage name Mendenhall 2x. On Thursday, a large group of his friends and fans gathered near the site of his death to celebrate his life and lift up his music, a career cut short after being in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to local artist AC Blue.

"He was a great guy, a great guy to work with," said producer Buck Nasty. "I did record with him a few times. He was very energetic and professional."

Memphis Police have arrested 20-year-old Noah Jones in connection with the shooting. According to WREG, Jones reported that his car was stolen at gunpoint earlier that evening, and that same vehicle was reportedly driven to Valero by the juvenile.

Police said video showed four suspects arrive at the gas station and open fire on the juvenile and Johnson, who happened to be walking out of the store at the time. Johnson's friends said he had nothing to do with the car that was stolen.

Jones faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of reckless endangerment.

