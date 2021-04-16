Militia Member Becomes First Person To Plead Guilty In A Capitol Riot Case

Federal prosecutors secured their first guilty plea in connection with the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol building. Jon Schaffer, who is a lifetime member of the Oath Keepers, was initially charged with six felonies for his role in the riots but reached a plea deal with prosecutors. He agreed to plead guilty to charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Officials said that Schaffer showed up at the "Stop the Steal" rally wearing a tactical vest and was armed with a can of bear spray. He admitted that he was one of the first people to storm the building, pushing "past the damaged doors and into the Capitol building, forcing officers to retreat."

"On this 100th day since the horrific January 6 assault on the United States Capitol, Oath Keepers member Jon Schaffer has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, including for breaching the Capitol while wearing a tactical vest and armed with bear spray, with the intent to interfere with Congress's certification of the electoral college results," acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said.

While Schaffer faces up to 30 years behind bars, prosecutors agreed to recommend a jail sentence between 3.5 and 4.5 years based on his level of cooperation with federal officials investigating the riot. The ultimate decision on how long Schaffer will go to prison rests with federal Judge Amit Mehta.

After Schaffer turned himself in, two members of Iced Earth, the 80s metal band he co-founded, quit in protest of his actions.

Photo: Getty Images