This Ohio House On Zillow Has An Indoor-Outdoor Pool, Plus A Sundae Bar

What could be a better way to spend the summer than swimming until it’s time to take a break at your own ice cream sundae bar?

That’s what you get if you buy a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Ohio.

Photos of the unique listing were shared to the Facebook group Zillow Gone Wild, which aims to highlight the “best of Zillow.” The post has garnered more than 2,700 reactions, more than 1,400 shares and more than 1,300 comments since it posted on March 26.

The 3,246 square-foot home in Westerville is listed at $338,800.

“Spacious & comfortable, this one-of-a-kind 4-level split features 4 generously-sized bedrooms, 3 full baths, open floor plan, huge great room, cozy library w/ fireplace, high ceilings, living room w/ 2nd fireplace, & plenty of space to welcome family & friends,” the listing reads.

Photos show that the in-ground pool is partially outside and partially inside a garage grotto. Inside the house, residents can enjoy vintage features like the sundae bar with soda fountains.

Facebook commenters dubbed the Westerville house a “dream home,” seemingly inspired by “an 8 year old who won the lottery,” and fitting for a “youth pastor.”

