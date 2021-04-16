Feedback

Saweetie Drops New EP ‘Pretty Summer Playlist’ & 'Risky' Music Video

By Lauren Crawford

April 16, 2021

We may be months away from hot weather and weeklong beach days, but Saweetie is already preparing to be the artist of the Summer.

On Friday (April 16), the "Best Friend" rapper dropped her new EP, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, alongside the music video for its lead single, "Risky" featuring Drakeo the Ruler.

Saweetie called up some of her favorite rising new artists for the seven-track EP, which she called a "new tradition" when announcing the project last month.

"Every summer I’m sharing my platform and dropping a fly a** playlist featuring artists who are up next 😛 This is season 1 🏝 U ready? 4/9," Saweetie captioned the project announcement.

In addition to Drakeo the Ruler, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 features Kendra Jae, Lourdiz, Loui, and Bbyafricka.

Photo: Getty Images

Saweetie

Chat About Saweetie Drops New EP ‘Pretty Summer Playlist’ & 'Risky' Music Video

