These Are The Milwaukee Landmarks You'll See On Season 2 Of 'The Circle'

By Kelly Fisher

April 16, 2021

Netflix viewers will notice some scenic shots of Downtown Milwaukee when they stream the latest season of The Circle.

The social media-inspired reality series first premiered in 2020, and it featured the Milwaukee skyline in that season, too. Some of the most notable local sights include the Coakley Brothers water tower, the lakefront, the Milwaukee River and others, Milwaukee Magazine reported Friday (April 16).

Contestants on the show interact with one another only through their profiles (never meeting anyone in person until the end of the game — or until they get sent home). They compete to win the hefty $100,000 prize.

“Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000,” Netflix describes of its show, hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau. “Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize.”

The Milwaukee Magazine staff recommended The Circle “as a top quarantine show when Safer at Home first started,” it states.

Keep your eyes peeled for Milwaukee sights during the intro and transitions between scenes.

Watch the trailer for season 2 here:

Photo: Getty Images

