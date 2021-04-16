Tom Brady Jokes About Lengthy Career On Draft Day Anniversary

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been playing for a long time.

Friday (April 16) marked the 21st anniversary of the seven-time Super Bowl champion being selected No. 199 overall in the sixth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Brady acknowledged the anniversary by joking that his NFL career was now old legally enough to drink alcohol.

"Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer," Brady wrote in a quote-tweet of a Front Office Sports post about his anniversary and career accolades.

Brady famously dropped to the sixth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft, falling behind six other quarterbacks -- Chad Pennington (No. 18 overall), Giovanni Carmazzi (No. 65), Chris Redman (No. 75), Tee Martin (No. 163), Marc Bulger (No. 168) and Spergon Wynn (No. 183) -- before embarking on the most decorate career in NFL history.