Tom Brady Jokes About Lengthy Career On Draft Day Anniversary
By Jason Hall
April 16, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been playing for a long time.
Friday (April 16) marked the 21st anniversary of the seven-time Super Bowl champion being selected No. 199 overall in the sixth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft.
Brady acknowledged the anniversary by joking that his NFL career was now old legally enough to drink alcohol.
"Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer," Brady wrote in a quote-tweet of a Front Office Sports post about his anniversary and career accolades.
Brady famously dropped to the sixth-round of the 2000 NFL Draft, falling behind six other quarterbacks -- Chad Pennington (No. 18 overall), Giovanni Carmazzi (No. 65), Chris Redman (No. 75), Tee Martin (No. 163), Marc Bulger (No. 168) and Spergon Wynn (No. 183) -- before embarking on the most decorate career in NFL history.
Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer https://t.co/TzG24x0Vgo— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2021
Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
The victory was Brady's first as a member of the Buccaneers after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the Patriots.
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
Photo: Getty Images