Troye Sivan's Steamy Collab With Tate McRae Will Leave 'You' Love Drunk

Troye Sivan linked up with Tate McRae for a new club banger from Regard.

Last night (April 16) marked the release of “You,” an intoxicating pop bop that sees the Australian singer-songwriter and the 17-year-old Canadian songstress exchanging steamy, alluring vocals over a white-hot production from the Kosovo-Albanian DJ.

“How could you ever leave me without a chance to try? / How can I be sorry if I don't know the crime? / I should be mad 'cause you never told me why / Still, I can't seem to say goodbye,” Sivan coos in his signature, breathy cadence over a thumping beat.

Joining Sivan on the pulsing track, the So You Think You Can Dance star soars in for the coaxing chorus: “When I try to fall back I fall back to you / When I talk to my friends I talk about you / When the jealousy's strong all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you, ooh.”

This is the first time both artists have teamed up together, and also the first 2021 release from Regard following his 2020 singles, “Say My Name” and “Secrets.”

For Sivan, “You” signals a long-awaited return for the pop star, whose last offering came in 2020 when he enlisted Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson for a remixed version of “Easy.”Prior to dropping the collab, he’d issued his In a Dream EP in August 2020.

On McRae’s part, the Regard collab comes less than a month after dropping her sophomore EP, Too Young to Be Sad, which featured songs like “You Broke Me First” and “R U OK.”

