Young Thug Releases 'Slime Language 2' Ft. Drake, Travis Scott & More
By Lauren Crawford
April 16, 2021
At least one of your favorite rappers is on Young Thug's latest album, Slime Language 2.
On Friday (April 16), Thugger and Young Stoner Life Records dropped the sequel to 2018's Slime Language. The collaborative LP, which marks the label's second compilation album, features some of the biggest names in the game. Guest appearances include Drake, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Future, and more.
The compilation also features several YSL rappers, including Gunna, Yak Gotti, and others.
Slime Language 2 is Thug’s first studio album since 2019’s So Much Fun.
The new LP includes Thug's previously released tracks “GFU” with Sheck Wes, Yak Gotti and Young Kayo, “That Go!” with Meek Mill and T-Shyne, and “Take It to Trial" with Yak Gotti.
Photo: Getty Images