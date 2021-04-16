At least one of your favorite rappers is on Young Thug's latest album, Slime Language 2.

On Friday (April 16), Thugger and Young Stoner Life Records dropped the sequel to 2018's Slime Language. The collaborative LP, which marks the label's second compilation album, features some of the biggest names in the game. Guest appearances include Drake, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Future, and more.

The compilation also features several YSL rappers, including Gunna, Yak Gotti, and others.

Slime Language 2 is Thug’s first studio album since 2019’s So Much Fun.