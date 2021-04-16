Feedback

Young Thug Releases 'Slime Language 2' Ft. Drake, Travis Scott & More

By Lauren Crawford

April 16, 2021

At least one of your favorite rappers is on Young Thug's latest album, Slime Language 2.

On Friday (April 16), Thugger and Young Stoner Life Records dropped the sequel to 2018's Slime Language. The collaborative LP, which marks the label's second compilation album, features some of the biggest names in the game. Guest appearances include Drake, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Future, and more.

The compilation also features several YSL rappers, including Gunna, Yak Gotti, and others.

Slime Language 2 is Thug’s first studio album since 2019’s So Much Fun.

The new LP includes Thug's previously released tracks “GFU” with Sheck Wes, Yak Gotti and Young Kayo, “That Go!” with Meek Mill and T-Shyne, and “Take It to Trial" with Yak Gotti.

Photo: Getty Images

Young Thug

Chat About Young Thug Releases 'Slime Language 2' Ft. Drake, Travis Scott & More

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.