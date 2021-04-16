Your Dog Can Earn $20,000 As A Beer Tester For Busch
By Bill Galluccio
April 16, 2021
Busch is looking to hire to new CTO to help improve one of its latest concoctions. The new chief tasting officer will be paid $20,000, but the job isn't for you, it's for your dog. Busch is looking to improve its Dog Brew, which sold out within 24-hours when the alcohol-free bone broth launched last year.
The beer maker said the position is serious, and the lucky dog will have "important responsibilities" that include taste-testing and creating viral content on social media.
"Don't be fooled by this comedic portrayal — the role will have very important responsibilities, including leading the expansion of Dog Brew's flavor portfolio," Busch wrote in a press release.
"Responsibilities of the CTO will include taste-testing, quality control, and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product and a featured content creator on Busch's social channels," the company said.
To apply for the job, just post a picture of your dog on social media using the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest along with a list of qualifications that make your dog the ideal candidate. The company will accept applicants until April 28.
"In order to fetch this position, some qualifications include a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell, and while not required, proficiency in English would be remarkable," Busch said.
In addition to a $20,000 salary, Busch will also provide pet insurance and free cases of its Dog Brew.
Photo: Getty Images