Ohio Teen Arrested With Semi-Automatic Rifle In Times Square Subway Station

An 18-year-old from Ohio was arrested in New York City after he was seen with a semi-automatic rifle at a subway station in Times Square. Officials said that a pair of transit cops watched as the teen, identified as Saadiq Teague, took an unloaded AK-47 out of a bag and placed it on the ground in front of him.

The officers approached Teague and took him into custody. They found a loaded magazine and a gas mask in his backpack.

Authorities did not say why the teen traveled to New York City with a rifle.

"This story could've had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote on Twitter.

Teague was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession in the third degree relating to an ammunition clip, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

According to the New York Post, Teague's father was killed in a shootout with police in Ohio on March 5. Andrew Teague, 43, fled as officers tried to take him into custody on a felonious assault warrant. He led officers on a wild chase for over an hour before he was shot and killed.

Photo: Getty Images