Shania Twain Rewears 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' Dress, 20 Years Later

Shania Twain brought back one of her iconic music video outfits.

Twain gave fans a serious case of nostalgia on Friday (April 16) when the country-pop superstar dusted off her unforgettable ensemble to honor 20+ years of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

"Same outfit, 20 years apart … #letsgogirls," Twain captioned a post showing scenes from her 1999 music video before the 55-year-old makes an appearance wearing her signature top hat with a fishnet veil, white jacket, black bustier mini dress, and a pair of matching thigh-high boots from the same visual more than two decades later.

The songbird also gave the look a modern-day update, revamping her look with a beaded choker, fishnet stockings, and completed her look with smokey eye makeup.

Twain’s fans of the country songbird loved the flashback moment.

“Still got it Shania!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥” one user commented, as another chimed in with, “The best singer ever, love you.”

Other users complimented the superstar’s timeless beauty, with one user praising, “Aged like fine wine.”

Since its release in the late-‘90s, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” has remained a female empowerment anthem for women everywhere. The country-pop jam garnered Twain the Best Female Country Vocal Performance award at the Grammys in 2000 and has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA for a million digital downloads.

See Shania Twain, then and now, below: