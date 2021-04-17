Video Shows Basketball Ref Get Body Slammed By A Fan

A violent brawl broke out between a referee, several players, and fans during a girl's traveling basketball tournament in Westfield, Indiana. The incident occurred near the end of the first quarter during a game between Baylor Basketball and Indiana Elite.

The Baylor coach started arguing with an official over a call when she received a technical foul. The coach and several players packed up their bags and began to leave the court while the referee continued to make his case.

While the two argued, a fan came out of the stands and began filming the argument on his cell phone. The referee then takes a swing at the man, knocking his phone to the ground. The man responds by throwing a punch as one of the players charged towards the ref.

While several people rush to stop the fight, the fan who was recording body slams the referee to the ground, while the other player runs over and continues to strike him.