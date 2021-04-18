Feedback

Carly Pearce & Lee Brice Heat Up ACM Awards With 'I Hope You're Happy Now'

By Regina Star

April 19, 2021

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice turned up the heat at the 2021 ACM Awards!

The country songbird and the crooner delivered a blazing performance of their bittersweet send-off, "I Hope You're Happy Now." Pearce launched into the performance with her commanding stage presence and vocals before the 41-year-old superstar entered, guitar in hand, to join her for the bellowing duet.

"I hope you find what you were looking for / I hope your heart ain't hurting anymore / And you get moving on, all figured out / And you don't hate me somehow / 'Cause I hope you're happy now," the duo belted in the song's mighty chorus.

As yet, Brice and the powerhouse have taken home two trophies, respectively, for Music Event of the Year and Single of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now." In addition to her winning streak at tonight's awards show, the 30-year-old songstress is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

"This is so awesome," Pearce told PEOPLE after learning about their big win. "To think about how hard I and my team fought to get this song right, and how much [Lee's] voice lent ... just exactly what I always wanted for it. This last year has just blown my mind in so many ways. Country music, you saved me, so thank you."

"Thank you so much for letting me be a part of this, and thank y'all so much for letting us be in this category," Brice added of their win.

Photo: Getty Images

