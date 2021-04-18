Chris Stapleton made everyone tear up during his performance at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards when he performed his emotional "Maggie's Song" alongside Miranda Lambert.

"Maggie's Song" is a tribute to Stapleton's late dog, and the song is a true story about how he and his wife Morgane rescued the pup from an abandoned shopping cart, forever making her a member of their family.

Performing live from The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Stapleton and Lambert, who is also a big advocate for animals, performed the somber "Maggie's Song" as Chris sang and played acoustic guitar, and Miranda joined him on vocals. They sang tear-jerking lyrics like, "It was raining on a Monday/ The day that Maggie died/ She woke up and couldn’t use her legs/ So I laid down by her side/ She put her head on my hand/ Like she’d done so many times/ I told her she was a good dog/ Then I told her goodbye."