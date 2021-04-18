Feedback

Chris Young & Kane Brown Rep Their 'Famous Friends' During 2021 ACM Awards

By Hayden Brooks

April 19, 2021

Chris Young and Kane Brown brought the feel-good energy of their duet, "Famous Friends," to the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18).

Towards the beginning of the ceremony, which was hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the two rocked out to their 2020 collaboration about all the famous folks from their stomping grounds. "I've got some famous friends, you've probably never heard of/ But back in Rutherford County, our crowd is second to none/You might not know 'em here in this big city we're in/ But when I go back home, I've got some famous friends," the pair harmonized on the joint hook of the three-minute track. "Famous Friends" is set to appear on Young's upcoming LP, Raised on Country.

Young previously spoke about the unique angle of the track, admitting that the goal was to show love to the people he grew up with. "It was kind of a different idea and something that I really was drawn to when we were writing the song," Young told CMT. "We were out on the bus, out on tour, and we'd written a ballad and a tempo song. And I was like, 'Man I really want to write something about the people I grew up with, with kind of a hometown vibe.’ And this was what spawned from that idea. All the names I reference are actual people, so that’s kind of cool. It’s like a bunch of little pictures of people and who they are. And it’ll be a lot of fun when they hear it."

Photo: Getty Images

