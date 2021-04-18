Dierks Bentley, The War And Treaty Bring U2's 'Pride' To 2021 ACM Awards

U2’s 1984 classic "Pride (In the Name of Love)" received a makeover on Sunday night (April 18) when the 2021 ACM Awards saw Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty team up for a rendition of the 1984 hit.

Introduced after Maren Morris' Song of the Year victory, the number saw the acts team up from Nashville's The Station Inn to perform the track, which was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and death, in honor of the Inn's late owner JT Gray. During the number, the acts performed alongside their band in the neon-lit venue. "In the name of love/ What more in the name of love?" the trio collectively crooned.

Bentley recorded a cover of the track for his 2010 LP, Up on the Ridge, which featured the Punch Brothers and Del McCoury. The bluegrass-tinged track ended up receiving a Grammy nod for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals in 2011. U2's release served as the lead single from the band's fourth studio LP, The Unforgettable Fire.

Prior to the performance, Bentley spoke about the track’s history, admitting that the latest incarnation elevates it to another level. "It takes on a whole new life when The War and Treaty came in. So, originally did the song with the Punch Brothers, [a] very cool bluegrass arrangement of a U2 song," Bentley told ET Online. "Obviously, I want to do something totally different, and, so it's great. Larkin Poe are these girls who play mandolin and over the song, Cocktails plays bass and fiddle. So we've got 3 rad girls shredding on this song."

Bentley also spoke about recruiting Michael and Tanya Trotter for the performance. "When I'm looking for songs, I'm not just picking songs from this group, I'm trying to find a really wide net, and so I think we need to do that with our artists as well," he explained, adding, "These guys being a big part of the show, I think it reflects a new moving forward for country music."