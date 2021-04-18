Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney Debut 'Half Of My Hometown' At ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney put on a humble performance of their nostalgic duet "Half of My Hometown."

Taking a laidback approach to tonight's (April 18) awards show, Ballerini and Chesney sat side-by-side on stage while delivering their honey-sweet, homegrown collaboration live for the first time.

Sitting on socially distant six-feet apart on separate stools, the pair crooned: "Half of my hometown's still hangin' around / Still talkin' about that one touchdown / They're still wearin' red and black / 'Go Bobcats' while the other half / Of my hometown, they all got out / Some went north, some went south / They're still lookin' for a feelin' half of us ain't found / So stay or leave, part of me will always be / Half of my hometown."