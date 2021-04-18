Feedback

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney Debut 'Half Of My Hometown' At ACM Awards

By Regina Star

April 19, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney put on a humble performance of their nostalgic duet "Half of My Hometown."

Taking a laidback approach to tonight's (April 18) awards show, Ballerini and Chesney sat side-by-side on stage while delivering their honey-sweet, homegrown collaboration live for the first time.

Sitting on socially distant six-feet apart on separate stools, the pair crooned: "Half of my hometown's still hangin' around / Still talkin' about that one touchdown / They're still wearin' red and black / 'Go Bobcats' while the other half / Of my hometown, they all got out / Some went north, some went south / They're still lookin' for a feelin' half of us ain't found / So stay or leave, part of me will always be / Half of my hometown."

Ahead of the show, Ballerini expressed how anxious she was about dueting with the legendary country crooner. “It’ll be a miracle I don’t cry," she teased with a laugh in a recent interview. "Everybody knows I cry at everything. I’ll probably cry.”

Speaking about the heartfelt duet in a previous interview, the industry veteran said it was “hard to listen to because it was so beautiful and it was so much about not only her life, but it was about my life and the same roads we drove down and I knew I wanted to sing on it. … 'And I’m really proud of it.'"

Ballerini received one nomination for Female Artist of the Year this time around, competing alongside fellow country songbirds Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, and Ashley McBryde.

For Chesney, this was the second time he's hit the stage to perform live tonight after taking center stage earlier this evening to sing his new single, "Knowing You," from his nineteenth studio album Here and Now.

Photo: Getty Images

