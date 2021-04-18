Miranda Lambert & Elle King Were Fringe Twins During 2021 ACM Performance

Sunday night's (April 18) 2021 ACM Awards kicked off with a bang when Miranda Lambert and Elle King opened the show with their rousing duet, "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)."

During the opening number, the two stars collided on-stage of the Grand Ole Opry House for the first-time performance of the song, which is all about living in the moment and having some drinks while you're at it. Dressed in matching black jumpsuits with all the fringe you could ask for and more, the duo jammed out to the track in front of a four-piece band. "So bartender, take my keys/ So what do you want from me?/ Baby, I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home," the two chanted during the upbeat chorus as they offered playful expressions.

Lambert is a three-time nominee at the Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton-hosted ceremony, competing for honors like Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for "Bluebird."

Prior to the big night, King admitted that she was "super nervous" to jumpstart the ceremony, particularly since she's never performed at the ACM Awards. "And on top of that, I'm pregnant, so it's just a lot of emotions," she confessed during a pre-show interview. "Honestly, it's more exciting than anything else. “here's a lot going into that, on top of, the world is starting to wake up, and just the fact that we get to be working, and we are singing and performing our song for the first time ... this is really exciting."

Lambert and King have a history together as they collaborated on a cover of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" from 2019. The all-star rendition featured the likes of Lambert, King, Maren Morris, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Ashley McBryde. Later that year, they also toured together.