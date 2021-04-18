Royal Blood Describe Josh Homme As A 'Big Kid Having Fun' In The Studio

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher were at the helm of most songs on their upcoming album Typhoons, but they knew they needed to get Josh Homme on board for a song. During a recent interview with NME, the duo described the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman as a "big kid having fun" in the studio while explaining how he came to produce their new single "Boilermaker."

“Having toured extensively with Queens, we became really good friends with them and I was lucky enough to feature on [Homme’s 2019 side project] The Desert Sessions Vol 11/12,” Kerr said. “Participating in that, I got to experience working with Josh on a creative level and watch him dip in and out of being a producer. I was just so blown away by how he handled people and inspired them."

“Working with Josh just felt like a very natural progression. It’s something we’d always talked about doing,” he added.

“Like every great producer, he’s a great mirror-holder,” Kerr continued. “That comes with commentary as well. We’ve always been so heavily involved in the production of our records, but he didn’t have any doubt on our ability but would just say, ‘Have you ever thought about this?’ He’s just a suggestion machine."

“Before, the recording sessions had been very serious," he admitted. "Watching him, he was just like this big kid having fun. He’s always asking ‘What if?’ He’s very creative. Suddenly, when we came to record our own record we were like, ‘These are just dumb f**king toys! None of this s**t is important. Use it however you want.’”

Typhoons is slated for an April 30 release.

Photo: Dean Martindale