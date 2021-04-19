12 Arrested After 'Unlawful Assembly' In Downtown Raleigh, Police Report

A weekend filled with social justice protests and demonstrations in downtown Raleigh ended with a dozen arrests after police declared a Sunday night (April 18) crowd "an unlawful assembly," ABC 11 reports. Protestors gathered peacefully downtown on Friday and Saturday to demand police reform and justice following recent fatal police shootings around the country.

Though the previous days were met with little incident, protesters at Sunday's demonstration marched in the streets and allegedly threw eggs at buildings and objects at police cars, the news outlet reports.

Raleigh Police declared the gathering "an unlawful assembly due to protestors damaging property and impeding the flow of traffic," as many people were reportedly marching in the street. After warning the crowd to move to the sidewalk, officers began making arrests. In total, 12 people were arrested and charged with Failure to Disperse.

Demonstrations were held across the country throughout the last week to protest the recent police shootings that killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Wright died when a veteran Minnesota police officer shot him during a traffic stop after reportedly mistaking her firearm for a taser. Officer Kim Potter has since resigned from her position and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Toledo was killed during a confrontation with Chicago Police last month. Protests picked up over the last week after recently-released body cam footage indicated that he potentially had both hands raised in compliance when he was killed, according to ABC 11.

Photo: Getty Images