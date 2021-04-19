Alice Cooper Details Drastic Weight Loss Due To COVID-19

Alice Cooper says he "lost 15 pounds" due to the physical toll COVID-19 took on his body.

In a recent interview with AZ Central, the rocker recounted how difficult it was for him to recover from the wide-spreading disease that he and his wife Sheryl contracted in December.

While Cooper says neither he nor his wife required hospitalization, their road to recovery, as he remembers it, was far from a walk in the park.

"We were wiped out," the 73-year-old musician recalled. "We didn't have to go to the hospital or anything like that. But I lost 15 pounds.”

“I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat. Now, I'm feeling pretty good,” he added. “I’m feeling like I'm at least 95%. After I got sick, I didn't do any singing at all.”

Speaking of his recovery process, the "Under My Wheels" superstar explained that “every day you feel two percent better. Then you get a little bit better, the next day a little bit better until finally, you're going, 'Oh, wait a minute, I feel almost normal now.' But it does take it out of you. I mean, it's like pneumonia. It takes a while to get your sea legs back under you."

These new details come months after Cooper and his wife received their vaccinations in February, with Sheryl describing the experience as "painless," thanks to the nonprofit Team Rubicon.

Photo: Getty Images