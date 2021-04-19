All Americans 16 Years And Older Are Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccines

On Monday (April 19), President Joe Biden announced that every American over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine. The announcement comes nearly two weeks ahead of Biden's original goal of May 1.

President Biden urged everybody to sign up for an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We have enough of it, you need to be protected, and you need in turn to protect your neighbors and your family," Biden said in a video shared on Twitter.

White House Senior Adviser for Covid Response Andy Slavitt told CNN that 90% of Americans live within five miles of a vaccine site and that appointments are becoming more readily available across the country. He pointed out that states have about 50 million doses currently on hand ready to administer.

The U.S. continues to make progress towards herd immunity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50% of all adults in the country have received their first dose of the vaccines, while 32.5% are considered fully vaccinated.

New Hampshire leads the nation with a vaccination rate of 71%, followed by New Mexico, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine. Tennessee has the lowest rate, with a vaccination rate of over 40%.

Photo: Getty Images