'American Idol' Contestant Cecil Ray Arrested

Eliminated American Idol contestant Cecil Ray Baker was arrested last week.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old Texas native — who made it to American Idol's top 24, but was eliminated last week — is accused of forcing his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her.

Cecil allegedly entered the home of his ex, Mariah Lopez, last week and hit her in the face when she refused to let him see the child he believes is his. In the affidavit, obtained by TMZ, Mariah claims that Cecil broke into her home by ripping her locked back door open and then pushed her to the floor before sticking "her in the face with a palm heel." After he allegedly assaulted her, Mariah said Cecil left.

The aspiring country singer's sister reportedly corroborated Mariah's version of events, telling cops, per TMZ, that the incident, which she witnessed, was sparked by Cecil's belief that Mariah's daughter is his.

Following the incident, police tracked down Cecil and arrested him on April 17. He was charged with burglary of habitation — a second-degree felony in Texas.

Cecil was released the same day on $15,000 bond, TMZ reported.