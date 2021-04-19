Budweiser Will Give You Beer Money For Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

As if you needed another incentive to go get your COVID-19 vaccine, here's another one—Budweiser will give you beer money for getting the vaccine. Here's everything you need to know.

In a new commercial, Budweiser announced it will give away beer money to people who get vaccinated. "We can't wait to see our buds," the company said in the ad, which featured its signature Clydesdale horses and some adorable puppies. "But when we do, let's do it safely."

In order to get your beer money, all you have to do is upload proof of your vaccination through ABeerOnBud.com. Proof can be anything from your vaccination card to a photo you took at the vaccination site.

Once you've uploaded your photo, Budweiser will send you a $5 virtual debit card to cover the cost of a Budweiser. There are 10,000 virtual debit cards up for grabs from now until May 16—or while supplies last.

Those who enter must be 21 years or older to receive the beer money. If you live in Alabama, California, or Texas, you are not eligible for this promotion.

Budweiser is the latest in a string of companies offering incentives to get the vaccine. Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts, while Sam Adams is also giving away free beer. Have you taken advantage of any of these vaccination deals?

Photo: Getty