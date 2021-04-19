Feedback

Clevelanders Should Expect April Snowfall This Week

By Kelly Fisher

April 19, 2021

Don’t pack your winter clothes away just yet.

Naturally, Northeast Ohio isn’t done with snow for the season (even though April is halfway over).

The National Weather Service is predicting snow, and experts say accumulation is possible.

Rain is expected to transition into snow Tuesday night (April 20) headed into Wednesday morning (April 21), according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what the experts expect:

“This high resolution forecast model doing a good job showing the evolution of the rain changing to wet snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 1 to 3 inches of snowfall with little to no accumulations near lakeshore.”
"Snowfall forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday. 1 to 3 inches with highest amounts near higher terrain of the Snowbelt and NW #Ohio. Lakeshore will not see much at all because of milder lake. Wet and sticky snow could make for some pretty pictures!"

The National Weather Service advised on Twitter that Ohioans should “get out and enjoy the nice, mild” day on Monday (April 19) while it’s here.

Temperatures in the 60s are expected to dwindle to the mid-30s and highs around 40 degrees in Cleveland and Akron, cleveland.com reports. By the end of the week, temperatures are expected to rise back to the 60s with sunshine.

Photo: Getty Images

