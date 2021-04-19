Dan + Shay 'Bummed' About 2021 ACM Awards Performance Audio Issue

Dan + Shay scored big at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18) by landing the Duo of the Year title, but their performance at the ceremony didn't go as planned.

During the Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton-hosted ceremony, the country duo's pre-taped performance of their latest hit, "Glad You Exist," aired during the broadcast from Nashville's famed Bluebird Café, but folks on Twitter started speculating whether the number was lip-synched because the audio and video weren't in sync with one another. However, the clip that was tweeted by the ACM Awards did not have the same lag as the broadcast and the pair took to Twitter to address the issue.

"We’re bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations," the singing duo wrote, before offering props to the award show organizers “for pulling off a great show."

Additionally, they also retweeted a comment from singer Alex Gaskarth who addressed the issue, pushing back on the claims that they lip-synched the number. "People accusing @DanAndShay of 'lip syncing' over a broadcast issue is hilarious. Audio / Video glitches happen," he wrote. "Shay literally has one of the best voices in the business. Those dudes don’t need to fake it."

Meanwhile, their publicist Wes Vause reiterated the sentiments via USA Today, saying, "They were 100 percent not lip-synching. They would never even accept lip-synching. That’s not even a possibility."