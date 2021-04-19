Feedback

FedEx Shooting: How To Help Survivors And Families Of Those Killed

By Anna Gallegos

April 19, 2021

It's been only a few days since eight people had their lives taken during a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

The eight victims are

  • Matthew Alexander, 32
  • Samaria Blackwell, 19
  • Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66
  • Jasvinder Kaur, 50
  • Amarjit Sekhon, 48
  • Jaswinder Singh, 68
  • Karli Smith, 19
  • John Steve Weisert, 74


GoFundMe fundraisers have been started to help the victims' families and those who survived the shooting.

GoFundMe for Samaria Blackwell:

A fundraiser was started by Blackwell's aunt to raise money for funeral expenses. A second fundraiser was started by friends and the donations will go to the Blackwell family.

GoFundMe for Amarjit Sekon:

A fundraiser was started by Sekon's niece, and the money raised will be shared with the other victims' families.

GoFundMe for Karli Smith:

An aunt started a fundraiser for Smith's family here.

GoFundMe for Dylan Atkins:

A family friend started a fundraiser for shooting survivor Dylan Atkins and to help with various expenses.

Indianapolis April 15th Survivors Fund:

The National Compassion Fund created a GoFundMe that will provide "direct financial assistance to the survivors of the deceased and those affected by this tragedy."

Sikhs For Indianapolis also created a GoFundMe and money raised will be administered and distributed by the National Compassion Fund.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About FedEx Shooting: How To Help Survivors And Families Of Those Killed

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.