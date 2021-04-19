FedEx Shooting: How To Help Survivors And Families Of Those Killed
By Anna Gallegos
April 19, 2021
It's been only a few days since eight people had their lives taken during a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.
The eight victims are
- Matthew Alexander, 32
- Samaria Blackwell, 19
- Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66
- Jasvinder Kaur, 50
- Amarjit Sekhon, 48
- Jaswinder Singh, 68
- Karli Smith, 19
- John Steve Weisert, 74
GoFundMe fundraisers have been started to help the victims' families and those who survived the shooting.
GoFundMe for Samaria Blackwell:
A fundraiser was started by Blackwell's aunt to raise money for funeral expenses. A second fundraiser was started by friends and the donations will go to the Blackwell family.
GoFundMe for Amarjit Sekon:
A fundraiser was started by Sekon's niece, and the money raised will be shared with the other victims' families.
GoFundMe for Karli Smith:
An aunt started a fundraiser for Smith's family here.
GoFundMe for Dylan Atkins:
A family friend started a fundraiser for shooting survivor Dylan Atkins and to help with various expenses.
Indianapolis April 15th Survivors Fund:
The National Compassion Fund created a GoFundMe that will provide "direct financial assistance to the survivors of the deceased and those affected by this tragedy."
Sikhs For Indianapolis also created a GoFundMe and money raised will be administered and distributed by the National Compassion Fund.
Photo: Getty Images