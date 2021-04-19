FedEx Shooting: How To Help Survivors And Families Of Those Killed

It's been only a few days since eight people had their lives taken during a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

The eight victims are

Matthew Alexander , 32

, 32 Samaria Blackwell , 19

, 19 Amarjeet Kaur Johal , 66

, 66 Jasvinder Kaur , 50

, 50 Amarjit Sekhon , 48

, 48 Jaswinder Singh , 68

, 68 Karli Smith , 19

, 19 John Steve Weisert, 74



GoFundMe fundraisers have been started to help the victims' families and those who survived the shooting.

GoFundMe for Samaria Blackwell:

A fundraiser was started by Blackwell's aunt to raise money for funeral expenses. A second fundraiser was started by friends and the donations will go to the Blackwell family.

GoFundMe for Amarjit Sekon:

A fundraiser was started by Sekon's niece, and the money raised will be shared with the other victims' families.

GoFundMe for Karli Smith:

An aunt started a fundraiser for Smith's family here.

GoFundMe for Dylan Atkins:

A family friend started a fundraiser for shooting survivor Dylan Atkins and to help with various expenses.

Indianapolis April 15th Survivors Fund:

The National Compassion Fund created a GoFundMe that will provide "direct financial assistance to the survivors of the deceased and those affected by this tragedy."

Sikhs For Indianapolis also created a GoFundMe and money raised will be administered and distributed by the National Compassion Fund.

Photo: Getty Images