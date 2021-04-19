Feedback

Former Sheriff's Detective Arrested In Texas Shooting That Left Three Dead

By Bill Galluccio

April 19, 2021

Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of killing three people in an apartment complex in Austin following an overnight manhunt. Officers tracked down Stephen Broderick, 41, walking on a rural road around 7:30 a.m. local armed with a gun. He surrendered to deputies without incident.

"He was armed with a pistol on his waistband, but he didn't resist," Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps told NBC News. "He was fully compliant with our officers' commands."

Broderick, who was a former detective with the Travis County Sheriff's Office, is accused of fatally shooting two women and one man in what officials said was an isolated domestic incident. Authorities said that a child was also involved but has been located and is safe.

Two of the victims were identified as Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons. Broderick was a student in the Elgin school district from 2009 to October 2020, and Simmons was a senior at Elgin High School, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

"We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick," the district said in a statement.

A motive for the triple homicide has not been determined.

Broderick resigned from the department last June after he was charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Photo: U.S. Marshal's Office

