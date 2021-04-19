Herd Of Elephants Trample Suspected Rhino Poacher To Death

Park rangers were on a routine patrol in South Africa's Kruger National Park when they picked up the trail of three men suspected of poaching. As the rangers chased after the group of men, the alleged poachers stumbled across a herd of breeding elephants.

The men spooked the elephants, causing a stampede. One of the poachers was trampled to death by the herd of elephants, while his partners managed to escape. Authorities launched a massive manhunt for the other two men.

They used a helicopter and dogs to track them down and managed to take one of them into custody. The rangers retraced the poachers' steps and found the "badly trampled" body of one of the men. They also recovered a rifle, an ax, and some provisions.

The third suspect remains on the run, and officials believe he suffered an eye injury.

Officials said the poachers were illegally hunting rhinos in the park.

"We are proud of the teamwork and dedication of our Rangers Corp, our aviators, and the K9 unit," Gareth Coleman, managing executive of the Kruger National Park, said. "It is unfortunate that a life was unnecessarily lost. Only through discipline, teamwork, and tenacity will we be able to help stem the tide of rhino poaching in Kruger National Park."

Photo: Getty Images