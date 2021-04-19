Hero Dog Saves Tennessee Musician From Overnight House Fire

A Middle Tennessee musician and his girlfriend are thankful to be alive after losing everything in a recent overnight house fire, but they credit one specific creature for helping them get out in time — their dog, Frank.

According to News Channel 5, local musician John Scott arrived at his Millersville home two weeks ago after a late-night performance downtown before he eventually fell asleep. Sometime later, he was woken up by Frank barking. Looking around, he noticed their home filling up with smoke and flames. Scott quickly went to his girlfriend, Jana Bain Karnes, and ran out of the house. She recalled the chaos of that night.

"He's yelling, fire alarms are going, there's smoke upstairs and the dog is horrendously barking," said Karnes.

Fortunately, Scott and Karnes were able to escape the blaze, but they lost everything in the fire, including Frank, who sadly didn't make it out of the house. They credit him for saving their lives.

"If it weren't for Frank waking us up the way he did, we probably would've gone," said Scott.

The two are still recovering from the fire and losing their beloved Frank. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them as they start rebuilding their lives.

Photo: Getty Images