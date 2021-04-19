Man Killed After Driving Through Crime Scene And Shooting At Officer

Investigators in Detroit were at the scene of a shooting and car crash when a driver blew past the police barricades. As the driver made his way through the crime, he fired one shot at an officer before speeding away. The bullet missed the officer but struck the side of a police cruiser.

Officers began chasing after the suspect, who led them on a wild high-speed chase through the city. He made his way to the freeway, where he reached speeds of more than 100 mph. He eventually got out of his car and opened fire on the officers. He continued to flee on foot but was shot by one of the officers.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Clearly, this was a suspect that we had to apprehend,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said, according to WILX. “He was focused on one thing and one thing only: to kill a police officer.”

Officials said the 27-year-old suspect, who was not identified, was not connected to the original shooting and crash. In that case, police said that five people were shot by two suspects. As the shooters fled the scene in a car, they struck another vehicle, killing one person and critically wounding another.

