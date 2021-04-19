Feedback

Manhunt Ends For Ex-Deputy Accused Of Killing 3 In Austin

By Anna Gallegos

April 19, 2021

Authorities on Monday caught the former Travis County Sheriff's deputy accused of fatally shooting three people over the weekend.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was taken into custody without any issues after two people called 911 after seeing a man walking on Old Kimbro Road near U.S. 290 just outside Manor around 7:30 a.m., the Austin American Statesman reported.

Broderick sparked a manhunt on Sunday afternoon after allegedly killing three people in a "domestic violence incident" at an apartment complex northwest Austin. Nearby residents were advised to shelter in place for much of the day as authorities searched for Broderick, according to KVUE.

Two of the victims in Sunday's shooting were identified as Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III. Alyssa Broderick attended Elgin Independent School District until 2020 while Simmons was a current student, KXAN reported.

The district remembered both of the students for their academic and athletic achievements.

“The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls,” said Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron.

The third victim has not been identified.

Broderick was under investigation for felony sexual assault of a child before Sunday's shooting. He spent 16 days in jail last summer and wore a GPS ankle monitor for five months before it was removed, according to the Statesman.

Authorities say the child and their mother in that case were not harmed in Sunday's shooting.

Photo: FBI San Antonio

