McDonald's Announces Release Date For 'The BTS Meal'

By Regina Star

April 19, 2021

BTS is the latest in line for a celebrity meal with McDonald’s!

On Monday (April 19), the fast-food titan announced its next meal collaboration will be with the K-pop superstars, who will launch the BTS Meal beginning May 26. Additionally, the meal, launching in the United States and 11 other countries, is expected to expand to almost 50 countries from May 26 through June 20.

According to reports, the BTS Meal will consist of the following: a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Coke. What’s more, McDonald’s will debut its Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces for the first time in the U.S. The special sauce was inspired by well-known recipes in the band’s homeland of South Korea.

On release day, customers can order the BTS Meal in restaurants, in drive-thrus as well as via the McDonald’s app’s contactless mobile order portal or through McDelivery.

"We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month,” Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement.

The BTS Meal marks McDonald’s first celebrity meal of 2021. The megastars join recent celebrity meal makers of the past like J Balvin and Travis Scott, who both premiered their tasty collaborations in 2020.

