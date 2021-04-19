McDonald's Announces Release Date For 'The BTS Meal'

BTS is the latest in line for a celebrity meal with McDonald’s!

On Monday (April 19), the fast-food titan announced its next meal collaboration will be with the K-pop superstars, who will launch the BTS Meal beginning May 26. Additionally, the meal, launching in the United States and 11 other countries, is expected to expand to almost 50 countries from May 26 through June 20.

According to reports, the BTS Meal will consist of the following: a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Coke. What’s more, McDonald’s will debut its Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces for the first time in the U.S. The special sauce was inspired by well-known recipes in the band’s homeland of South Korea.