Michigan State Police Investigate I-75 Crash That Killed Fully-Grown Bear

By Kelly Fisher

April 19, 2021

A driver in Michigan apparently hit a fully-grown black bear and kept going on Interstate 75.

The fatal crash happened Monday (April 19) around 1 a.m. near Flint, WXYZ reported. The driver who allegedly hit and killed the bear drove away before authorities arrived.

The Law Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources responded to a call from Michigan State Police troopers, according to mlive and the Detroit Free Press.

“It’s not uncommon for young, especially male bears in the springtime to kind of wander from the north, down to southern Michigan looking for food, (and) resources,” public outreach and engagement manager Holly Vaughn told the Free Press. She added that people should remove food sources — including trash cans and bird feeders — that might attract bears, and urged drivers to be alert.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.

Photo: Getty Images

