Nashville Business Reopens Months After Christmas Day Bombing

By Sarah Tate

April 19, 2021

It's hard to believe that nearly four months ago, Nashville was shaken awake on Christmas Day by a bomb blast that destroyed much of Second Avenue. More than 40 businesses were directly impacted by the explosion, causing many to close up shop for months or even move from their iconic locations downtown.

One such business is Pride & Glory Tattoo Parlor, which is finally reopening at a new location after the original shop was destroyed in the early morning blast on December 25, 2020, News Channel 5 reports. Owner Pete Gibson said it is still a shock seeing the devastation left behind at his shop and others along the stretch of Second Avenue.

"Seeing that image of Second Avenue so destroyed, it wasn't real. It's very hard to take in and still is," said Gibson. "Till this day [I] can't drive down Second Avenue, that day took a piece of my heart."

After months of being closed for business, Pride & Glory is opening its new location a couple blocks from its previous spot. Gibson credits his shop's reopening to the community and everyone who has supported him since the bombing. According to News Channel 5, members of the community came out to celebrate at the new parlor, located at 510 Rep. John Lewis Way S.

Pride & Glory officially reopens on Thursday (April 22). For more information, visit the shop's website here.

Photo: Getty Images

