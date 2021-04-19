Pierce County Man Accused Of Killing Stepfather, Hiding Body On Property

A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge after authorities said he allegedly killed his stepfather in Northwest Washington, according to KOMO.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday (April 14), dispatchers received a call reporting someone had been killed at a home in the 18400 block of Elkhorn Blvd East near Lake Kapowsin. The caller claims the victim's stepson may be the culprit, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they didn't find anyone. They did, however, spot blood in a shop on the property, reporters learned. Deputies said a detective found the victim's vehicle several hours later near the 136th Street East and Meridian Avenue East in South Hill.