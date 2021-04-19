Pig's Head Thrown At Former Home Of Witness Who Testified At Chauvin Trial

A group of people vandalized the former home of one of the witnesses who testified for the defense in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. The homeowners called the police after the vandals, who were dressed in all black, threw a pig's head at the home, and smeared what appeared to be pig's blood over the garage and front doors.

Officials said the home, located in Santa Rosa, California, used to belong to Barry Brodd, the expert witness who told jurors that Chauvin was justified in kneeing on George Floyd's neck for over nine minutes.

"I felt that Officer Chauvin's interactions with Mr. Floyd were following his training, following current practices in policing and objectively reasonable," Brodd said during the nationally televised trial last week.

Brodd has not lived in the home for several years and is no longer a resident of California.

After the group vandalized the house, they covered a large hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall with pig's blood and left a sign behind that read "Oink Oink."

Authorities do not have any suspects in the case. They said that those involved face felony vandalism charges because they caused more than $400 worth of damage to the home.

Photo: Court TV Pool Video